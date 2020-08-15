Green Check Mark on Google search

My site doesn’t have a green checkmark on Google search results page. Currently my site has the grey shield - which when clicked shows (The site has no rating). The Green checkmark shows (This site is safe).

After reading many online articles on how to obtain the green shield with a checkmark, I submitted my site to: safeweb.norton, trustedsource (McAfee), and kaspersky and the site was certified as ‘Safe’ by all three. Yet now 6 months later there is still no green checkmark in front of my site on Google.

Kaspersky engineers said it depends on the number of their users with their antivirus software visiting my site; even though I have clicked the resubmit link on number of occasions as they suggested.

Norton confirmed my site is registered as safe:

Also the same result from McAfee:

I am unsure now whether having the site registered as safe with these three security companies has any impact on obtaining the green shield checkmark - and whether there is a different way to obtain the green checkmark.

Any insight into how to obtain the checkmark would be welcome.

Thank you