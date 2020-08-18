Green button on click

Hi for some reason im getting this green button that I want to change the
color to when I click on it and let go. I am having trouble finding the css class
associated with it. Site Link
Hi for some reason im getting this green button that I want to change the
color to when I click on it and let go. I am having trouble finding the css class
associated with it. Site Link
That’s the :focus state and you can change the background-colour in this rule.
.pt-cv-wrapper .pt-cv-content .btn-success:focus {}
Make sure its something obvious otherwise people won’t be able to tab to it with the keyboard.