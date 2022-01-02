Gradient over body is not covering entirely

I have the fence placed over the body here, and it’s not going down all the way.
https://jsfiddle.net/xnb2u34g/
How is that fixed?
body {
--color-a: blue;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: red;
--color-d: black;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image:
}
body::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background: linear-gradient(45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px),
linear-gradient(-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
The fence does not go all the way down as seen in the image.