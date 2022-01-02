Gradient over body is not covering entirely

I have the fence placed over the body here, and it’s not going down all the way.

https://jsfiddle.net/xnb2u34g/

How is that fixed?

body { --color-a: blue; --color-b: black; --color-c: red; --color-d: black; background-size: 165px 165px; background-image: } body::before { content: ''; position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; background: linear-gradient(45deg, transparent, transparent 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px, transparent 7.5px, transparent 10px), linear-gradient(-45deg, transparent, transparent 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px, transparent 7.5px, transparent 10px); background-size: 10px 10px; }

The fence does not go all the way down as seen in the image.