Gracefullly degrading SVG diagrams

Hi everyone,

I’m working on SVG diagrams/charts from upcoming SitePoint books (see Codepen below for a prototype).

Often these SVGs are rendered outside my control – PDF, ePubs, etc – so always as <img src='chart.svg'> , which means any interactivity is dead. No :hover, :active, or :focus gets recognized.

That’s fine. The static graphic works.

But in our own SitePoint reader format I can make it an <object> which gives me another level of interactivity to show/hide items, open and close elements. I think I might be able to even get a simple magnify/zoom tool working – just with CSS. I think there’s quite a bit of potential here.

BTW: I’m ignoring JavaScript entirely as it regularly gets santized by SVG uploaders – potentially breaking the graphic.

My issue: I want to display the ‘Interactive’ icon only when interactivity is an option (i.e NOT when the graphic in an IMG tag).

I basically want something that reliably fails in SVG in IMG tags. I’ve tried media queries and @keyframes, hoping that IMG ignores them. But alas, it works perfectly.

Any ideas?