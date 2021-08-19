Grabbing Text Off of a Server

For the first time in my life as a software developer I am tasked to remote in by VPN (sort of) to a server where ASP code resides. I want to copy and paste the text locally so I can do things like searches for function names and such. I can do it on the server perhaps but there is an issue with lag time. Also, the screen I remote into with is small.

I would like very much to cut and paste the ASCII text.

I can cut and paste via screen shots and piece it together and then use OCR software to convert into text. But that does not work.

Of course, cutting and pasting the ASCII does not work. The shared system memory does not work.