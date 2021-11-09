Got stuck on “Going to the cinema” Challenge

I didn’t understand the instruction of this challenge on
codewars platform. I didn’t understand how to calculate the
system 2.
So I need explanation about how to calculate
system 2 If John goes to the cinema 3 times or 5 times?
I didn’t understand the instruction of this challenge on
I only see System A and System B there. I will presume that you mean system B instead.
Here is the example they give for calculating things.
System A : 15 * 3 = 45
System B : 500 + 15 * 0.90 + (15 * 0.90) * 0.90 + (15 * 0.90 * 0.90) * 0.90 ( = 536.5849999999999, no rounding for each ticket)
Breaking down System B further, here are the sums:
500
+ 0.9^1 * 15
+ 0.9^2 * 15
+ 0.9^3 * 15
============
536.5849999999999
But when I see on the console the result is 456 not 536.5849999999999
try this:
console.log(
500
+ 0.9^1 * 15
+ 0.9^2 * 15
+ 0.9^3 * 15
)
The ^ symbol doesn’t do the math that you think it does in JavaScript.
You need to use
Math.pow(0.9, 2) to raise 0.9 to the second power.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.