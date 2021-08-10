Got stuck on “Going to the cinema” Challenge

I didn’t understand the instruction of this challenge on
codewars platform. I didn’t understand how to calculate the
system 2.
So I need explanation about how to calculate
system 2 If John goes to the cinema 3 times or 5 times?
I only see System A and System B there. I will presume that you mean system B instead.
Here is the example they give for calculating things.
System A : 15 * 3 = 45
System B : 500 + 15 * 0.90 + (15 * 0.90) * 0.90 + (15 * 0.90 * 0.90) * 0.90 ( = 536.5849999999999, no rounding for each ticket)
Breaking down System B further, here are the sums:
But when I see on the console the result is 456 not 536.5849999999999
try this:
The ^ symbol doesn’t do the math that you think it does in JavaScript.
You need to use
Math.pow(0.9, 2) to raise 0.9 to the second power.