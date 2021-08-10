Got stuck on “Going to the cinema” Challenge

abdulrahmanmhdanas: abdulrahmanmhdanas: I didn’t understand the instruction of this challenge on codewars platform. I didn’t understand how to calculate the system 2 .

I only see System A and System B there. I will presume that you mean system B instead.

Here is the example they give for calculating things.

System A : 15 * 3 = 45 System B : 500 + 15 * 0.90 + (15 * 0.90) * 0.90 + (15 * 0.90 * 0.90) * 0.90 ( = 536.5849999999999, no rounding for each ticket)

Breaking down System B further, here are the sums: