Got stuck on codewars js challenge

I got stuck in codewars challenge that is called
+1 Array .
The challenge says:
I have 2 failed test cases which is
big arrays and I tried too much to solve the problem.
Here is my code:
function upArray(arr) {
// ...
if (arr.length === 0) return null;
for (let i = 0; i < arr.length; i++) {
if (arr[i] > 9 || arr[i] < 0) return null;
}
arr = arr.join("");
let newArr;
newArr = parseFloat(arr) + 1;
newArr = newArr
.toString()
.split("")
.map(function (i) {
return parseFloat(i);
});
return newArr;
}
The link to the challenge: https://www.codewars.com/kata/5514e5b77e6b2f38e0000ca9/train/javascript