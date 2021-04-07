Got stuck on codewars js challenge

I got stuck in codewars challenge that is called +1 Array .

The challenge says:



I have 2 failed test cases which is big arrays and I tried too much to solve the problem.



Here is my code:

function upArray(arr) { // ... if (arr.length === 0) return null; for (let i = 0; i < arr.length; i++) { if (arr[i] > 9 || arr[i] < 0) return null; } arr = arr.join(""); let newArr; newArr = parseFloat(arr) + 1; newArr = newArr .toString() .split("") .map(function (i) { return parseFloat(i); }); return newArr; }

The link to the challenge: https://www.codewars.com/kata/5514e5b77e6b2f38e0000ca9/train/javascript