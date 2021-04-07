Got stuck on codewars js challenge

JavaScript
#1

I got stuck in codewars challenge that is called +1 Array .
The challenge says:
I have 2 failed test cases which is big arrays and I tried too much to solve the problem.

Here is my code:

function upArray(arr) {
  // ...
  if (arr.length === 0) return null;
  for (let i = 0; i < arr.length; i++) {
    if (arr[i] > 9 || arr[i] < 0) return null;
  }

  arr = arr.join("");
   let newArr;
  newArr = parseFloat(arr) + 1;
  newArr = newArr
    .toString()
    .split("")
    .map(function (i) {
      return parseFloat(i);
    });
  return newArr;
}

The link to the challenge: https://www.codewars.com/kata/5514e5b77e6b2f38e0000ca9/train/javascript