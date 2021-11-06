I got stuck on Ball Upwards challenge on codewars.

I think that I don’t understand the problem properly. I need some explanation to understand the problem. Also I need tips to help me solve the challenge.

My Code so far:

function maxBall(v0) { let v = Math.round((v0 * 1000) / 3600); let g = 9.81; let t1 = v / 10; let t2 = ((v / 10) * 10 + 1) / 10; let h1 = v * t1 - 0.5 * g * t1 * t1; let h2 = v * t2 - 0.5 * g * t2 * t2; let result1 = ((t1 * 10) / 10) * 10; let result2 = ((t2 * 10) / 10) * 10; console.log(res1, res2, h1, h2); return h2 < h1 ? result1 : result2; }

The link to the challenge: