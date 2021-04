I’m working to solve this hard challenge from codewars but I got stuck

The challenge is called 5 without numbers !! and it wants to:

Write a function that always returns 5 Sounds easy right? Just bear in mind that you can't use any of the following characters: 0123456789*+-/ Good luck :)

My code so far!

function unusualFive() { return 5; }

The link to the challenge: https://www.codewars.com/kata/59441520102eaa25260000bf/train/javascript