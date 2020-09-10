Got opportunity need advice :-)

Thank you in advance. So, I design websites as a hobby over the past decade, but have received an opportunity to build the website for an in-law who is a prominent person in cooking and a regional celebrity in food and wine. At 70, she is at the end of her field, so this isn’t going to be a huge ‘dynamic’ project. But, she is apparently working on a book, and anything could happen. So it needs to be glossy and will have a ton of photos and videos.

Do I build the site in bootstrap, Word Press, or even Wix?

I dislike Wordpress and being limited creatively with templates. I do mostly front-end stuff in the LAMP stack, text editor and responsive grid framework which creatively is ultimately much more powerful. And I could get highly creative for this client, but the thought of processing and dealing with responsive images makes me think it has to be a WordPress/CMS. Also if the site needed more back-end functionalities in the future, I like coding, but don’t have resources for integrating a lot of third-party stuff.

My working/industry knowledge has been limited lately, so looking for general ideas. Thanks again.