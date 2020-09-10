Got opportunity need advice :-)

Thank you in advance. So, I design rather creative websites as a hobby over the past decade, but now have received an opportunity to build the website for an in-law who is a prominent chef and a regional celebrity in food and wine. This is a casual, family idea, w a budget of 1-2k, though she is near retirement and may be publishing a book. It needs to be glossy and will have a ton of photos and videos.

Would I build the site in bootstrap, Word Press, or even Wix?

I do mostly front-end stuff in the LAMP stack, text editor and responsive grid framework, and have avoided WordPress. I could get highly creative for this client, but the thought of processing and dealing with responsive images makes me think it has to be a WordPress/CMS. Also if the site needed more back-end functionalities in the future, it seems like WP might be better for the client, and me as I don’t want to be working a lot on this.

My working/industry knowledge has been limited lately, so looking for general ideas. Thanks again.