Got FATAL ERROR on a coding challenge

To expand a little bit on where this came from.

There exists a general formula for the number components of any given row of a table with n rows constructed in such a way that the odd numbers ascend in the left column and the even numbers descend in the right.

Consider n=3.

n is our number of rows. So we’re going to arrange the addresses of 6 houses.

Odd Even 1 6 3 4 5 2

Let’s take a look at the rows. Specifically, the sum of the rows.

1+6 = 7

3+4 = 7

5+2 = 7

Interesting. All the rows add to the same value.

Let’s try being general; n rows.

Odd Even 1 2n 3 2n-2 5 2n-4 … … 2n-5 6 2n-3 4 2n-1 2

What happens if we sum these rows?

Well, 1+2n is… 2n+1.

3+2n-2 is … 2n+1…

5+2n-4 is … 2n+1…

hmm… what about the end ones though…

2n-5+6 is 2n+1,

2n-3+4 is 2n+1,

2n-1+2 is 2n+1…

So every row adds to a value - 2n +1.

Let’s take that as a formula then.

For any two addresses in this system that are across the street from each other, a and b , a+b = 2n + 1 .

Note that it doesnt matter which of the two is even or odd; a and b are interchangable.

(Also, intuitively, we can say that the sum of a row must be odd, because one of the addresses is even, and the other is odd; odd+even = odd. Any odd number can be defined as 2m+1, where m is an integer.)