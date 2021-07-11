Got FATAL ERROR on a coding challenge

To expand a little bit on where this came from.
There exists a general formula for the number components of any given row of a table with n rows constructed in such a way that the odd numbers ascend in the left column and the even numbers descend in the right.
Consider n=3.
n is our number of rows. So we’re going to arrange the addresses of 6 houses.
Let’s take a look at the rows. Specifically, the sum of the rows.
1+6 = 7
3+4 = 7
5+2 = 7
Interesting. All the rows add to the same value.
Let’s try being general;
n rows.
|Odd
|Even
|1
|2n
|3
|2n-2
|5
|2n-4
|…
|…
|2n-5
|6
|2n-3
|4
|2n-1
|2
What happens if we sum these rows?
Well, 1+2n is… 2n+1.
3+2n-2 is … 2n+1…
5+2n-4 is … 2n+1…
hmm… what about the end ones though…
2n-5+6 is 2n+1,
2n-3+4 is 2n+1,
2n-1+2 is 2n+1…
So every row adds to a value - 2n +1.
Let’s take that as a formula then.
For any two addresses in this system that are across the street from each other,
a and
b,
a+b = 2n + 1.
Note that it doesnt matter which of the two is even or odd;
a and
b are interchangable.
(Also, intuitively, we can say that the sum of a row must be odd, because one of the addresses is even, and the other is odd; odd+even = odd. Any odd number can be defined as 2m+1, where m is an integer.)
Then it becomes a simple algebra equation: Given
address (
a) and the number of rows
n, what is
b?
Solve for
b.
a + b = 2n + 1
b = 2n + 1 - a
(There’s no actual need for parenthesis, or the order of adding/subtracting:
(2n+1)-a =
(2n-a)+1.)