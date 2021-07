Got FATAL ERROR on a coding challenge

I need help to improve my solution. I got FATAL ERROR in a coding challenge in codewars site. That is mean my solution is not working with big inputs like:

overTheRoad(23633656673,310027696726);

My code so far:

function overTheRoad(address, n) { let odd = []; let even = []; for (let i = 2; i <= n * 2; i += 2) { even.push(i); } for (let i = 1; i <= n * 2; i += 2) { odd.push(i); } even = even.reverse(); return address % 2 === 0 ? odd[even.indexOf(address)] : even[odd.indexOf(address)]; }

LINK TO THE CHALLENGE :

