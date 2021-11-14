Googlebot is almost DDOSing my website

Marketing
#1

I noticed high CPU usage on my server, but not coming from regular traffic. Instead, the crawl stats from the Google Search Console look like this:

crawl-request
crawl-request967×268 5.9 KB

Is that a good thing, or should I worry about it (e.g. configuration issue on my site)?

#2

How many pages does your site have?

#3

Based on the Google Search Console’s Coverage report, around 690K, 43.1K of which are marked as valid, and 650K marked as Excluded, most of which for the reason: “Alternate page with proper canonical tag”.

#4

And according to yourself and/or your database? It doesn’t really help to compare google against google to try and figure out what’s going on.

#5

Sorry. I used Google data because it’s a bit difficult to answer. It’s a WordPress installation. I have over 9000 posts, a dozen of pages, about 10 authors, 190 categories, and around 1700 tags.

#6

Right. Then those requests do seem a bit extreme. Do you have some sort of logs to see what was crawled? It is maybe ending up in some kind of loop somewhere?