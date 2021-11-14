Googlebot is almost DDOSing my website

I noticed high CPU usage on my server, but not coming from regular traffic. Instead, the crawl stats from the Google Search Console look like this:
Is that a good thing, or should I worry about it (e.g. configuration issue on my site)?
How many pages does your site have?
Based on the Google Search Console’s Coverage report, around 690K, 43.1K of which are marked as valid, and 650K marked as Excluded, most of which for the reason: “Alternate page with proper canonical tag”.