Google Youtube API

JavaScript
#1

Hi all

I need to display some videos in a customised way using Yutube’s API. Should I use js to do this or php?

Are there any pros in using one over the other?

Thanks

#2

Define ‘customized way’. Specifically, does the customization need to change on the fly (during the same pageload)?

#3

I need to display a video based on a variable passed into the url. I also want to disable the video player controls.

So nothing too complicated. Ive written some js which handles most of what I want to do, but I wonder whether I should do it in php so the js is hidden from the user.

I suppose having the code hidden from the user is one benefit of using php instead of js.

#4

I’m… almost 100% sure that even if you do it in PHP, it will be visible to the user.