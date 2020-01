Hi,

I see google translation drop-down shows a list of countries in browser language.

For example, when we see below website from Germany, we can see all values in a drop-down in German language, same for other countries.

How can we set the drop-down to show values only in English and not as per the browser language.

URL 1=> https://dubaishop.biz/en/

Please advice solution.

Have a nice day.