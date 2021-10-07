Google Shopping not allowing dropshipping products from Aliexpress

Hi,

If you source from Aliexpress for your dropship online store, then the relevant product link in the store would not be allowed to show up in ‘Google Shopping’?

I am very confused because, from Google Shopping, I see a lot of same or similar products that look like sourced from Aliexpress. I can tell them by exact same product description, really long product title and same product photos.

Second question is how about Alibaba? Here, I would not dropship but import, stock at my local warehouse then sell through online shop. In this case, would Google prohibit that product link to appear at Google Shopping as the product is sourced from Alibaba? For instance, as Alibaba does not provide GTIN, google merchant may detect this and automatically ban such product link to appear at Google Shopping.