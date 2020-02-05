I created 2 new websites, I am not an expert. can anyone help me and give me real tips how to promote my websites in Google Search Engine? How to do SEO correctly?
Google SEO
Hello @rashidnata. Welcome to the forums.
If you want to learn about SEO I suggest you read through the topics in the #marketing forum. Your topic is too general to get any helpful responses.
And we don’t need the URLs of your websites as that just looks like spam.
1 Like
Yes - Google can. Start by reading their guidelines:
Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide
1 Like