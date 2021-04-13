Google Maps frustration

I do not expect much help with any of this but I am curious about the responses.

I have been a Google Local Guide, I assume like many of you are. I submit suggested edits when I see something in Google Maps that is incorrect or inappropriate. Usually my submissions take affect very quickly. Sometimes they are reviewed and sometimes they are not approved.

Something that took a couple of years to get acted upon were the caves that Charles Manson and his followers used for “worship”. They exist in Simi Valley near Los Angeles. Actually the caves (I am told) extend from Simi Valley to Chatsworth. Someone had given them the category Place of Worship. I submitted updates to change the category but they never changed the category. I sent messages to many people. Finally the caves were simply removed from Google Maps.

I added Brand Park - Google Maps and Google even sent me a message thanking me for doing so; they say it has had over 250,000 views. Yet if you look at it in Street View then you can see that it is much larger than what the non-satellite Map shows. It is frustrating that Google does not fixed it, I tried everything I could think of to get them to change it.

The really irritating one is UMSC Logistics Base - Google Maps. That should be USMC, not UMSC. I submitted an edit and the response is that they cannot verify it. It is actually a second location for (within) Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow - Google Maps. I called there and confirmed all that. (At first when I said UMSC he corrected me and I siad that no, Google Maps says UMSC.) He said they have been trying to fix Google Maps and Google just does not fix problems. If Google wants the base personnel to do something then Google could at least provide them some guidance.

I know that none of you are Google and that Google does not look here but perhaps others can share similar experiences.