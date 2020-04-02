Google Maps api with KML layer

I’ve got this code by following an example from Google maps api and I create my own kml files, but the stringline appear with no markers for start and end. How would I go about adding markers to these two points ?
I’ve been looking at finding the first and last entry in the array of locations, but are there a different way ?
<script>
var map;
var src = 'https://www.domain.com/files/<?php echo $data[0][kmlFile]; ?>';
function initMap() {
map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map'), {
center: new google.maps.LatLng(-19.257753, 146.823688),
zoom: 3,
mapTypeId: 'terrain'
});
var kmlLayer = new google.maps.KmlLayer(src, {
suppressInfoWindows: true,
preserveViewport: false,
map: map
});
kmlLayer.addListener('click', function(event) {
var content = event.featureData.infoWindowHtml;
var testimonial = document.getElementById('capture');
testimonial.innerHTML = content;
});
}
</script>
<script async defer
src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=mykey&callback=initMap">
</script>