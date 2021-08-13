Google login with JQuery trigger('click') script causes popup "error : popup_blocked_by_browser"

Have google login script which I want to be able to do 2 things:

Capture user profile by clicking on the custom login button Capture user profile when page loads by using a JQuery trigger(‘click’) on the login button id

1 works fine. 2 - when I include the “Auto login testing script” at the bottom of the code and run the page, I get a popup which says, “error : popup_blocked_by_browser”. How can I eliminate this popup block and have the page auto-login when this script is encountered?

Another question - is there a risk to exposing the client id in the script?

The code below: