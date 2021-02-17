Google Images Results in Search Console

You can search by using site:yoursitehere.com which will show all search results from your site. Then you can add others like filetype:pdf to show pdfs or filetype:docx to show word documents etc. Combine them with your site search term and you can find all pdfs from your site.

You can find these and more at the following site which lists 42 of them…

These will help you narrow down results that are not just HTML but other content types. I hope you find this useful.