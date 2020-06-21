Google Home - Analytics Question

Hi there,
This is a bit of a strange question, but is there anyway of asking a Google Home product to provide Google Analytic data on a website if it is somehow linked to my GA account?
Just had a strange thought and thought I would ask!
Hi there,
This is a bit of a strange question, but is there anyway of asking a Google Home product to provide Google Analytic data on a website if it is somehow linked to my GA account?
Just had a strange thought and thought I would ask!
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.