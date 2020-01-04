Google Global Site Tag

I am trying to set up Google Analytics on my photo-album website, and it seems that things may have changed since I used Google Analytics several years ago for a client.
Google is saying…
In the past, this is what I did…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title><?php echo TITLE_HOME_PAGE; ?></title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css" />
<?php
include_once(WEB_ROOT . 'utilities/google-analytics.php');
?>
</head>
How crucial is the order of things in the < HEAD > and do I need to put that PHP line first, or is what I have above okay?
Thanks!