Google Global Site Tag

I am trying to set up Google Analytics on my photo-album website, and it seems that things may have changed since I used Google Analytics several years ago for a client.

Google is saying…

Global Site Tag (gtag.js0

This is the Global Site Tag (gtag.js) trackng code for this property. Copy and paste this code as the first item into the of every webpage you want to track…

In the past, this is what I did…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <title><?php echo TITLE_HOME_PAGE; ?></title> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css" /> <?php include_once(WEB_ROOT . 'utilities/google-analytics.php'); ?> </head>

How crucial is the order of things in the < HEAD > and do I need to put that PHP line first, or is what I have above okay?

Thanks!