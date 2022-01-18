Google enhanced conversions & privacy

Google lately have been pushing me to implement enhanced conversion tracking on my ecommerce site. This would mean passing over to Google the name, (physical) address and email of the customer who has just bought from my site (yes I can choose not to send certain bits, but anyway…).

My first reaction was “WTF? this is a privacy nightmare”. The customer has given me their details for the purposes of fulfilling an order and have not consented to it being given to Google. Putting aside the fact that Google already knows everything about everyone, it’s not my place to be sharing personal data.

Also I’m failing to see how this would benefit my company.

Am I missing something?

Might be worth noting I’m in the UK so GDPR law applies.