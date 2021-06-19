In my (limited and anecdotal) experience, Google’s and Netlify’s analytics offerings report drastically different numbers given an identical timeframe. Granted, there are likely conceptual differences in the language each product uses to define their analytical data points (does “Pageviews” in Netlify mean the same thing in Google Analytics?). I’m not interested in spending time reconciling those differences. More than conceptual differences in language use, the more fundamental difference between these two datasets is that one is collected server-side, the other client-side. So in my mind, what follows is not specific to Netlify Analytics. I would imagine these kinds of data discrepancies would show up in any set of website analytics where one comes from the server, one from the client.

It’s also worthing noting that I found out .Netlify counts bot traffic while Google Analytics does not.