Google column chart colors

Im trying to change the colors of this bar chart without any success. Ive tried everything I can find online. Nothing works. The chart displays the data correctly but uses Googles default colors…not mine

function drawChart1() { console.log(chart1); var data = google.visualization.arrayToDataTable(chart1); var date = new Date().getFullYear(); var options = { chart: { title: 'Current Subscription Numbers', colors: ['green', 'red'], subtitle: 'Data for ' + date } }; var chart = new google.charts.Bar(document.getElementById('columnchart_material')); chart.draw(data, google.charts.Bar.convertOptions(options));