Google column chart colors

Im trying to change the colors of this bar chart without any success. Ive tried everything I can find online. Nothing works. The chart displays the data correctly but uses Googles default colors…not mine
function drawChart1() {
console.log(chart1);
var data = google.visualization.arrayToDataTable(chart1);
var date = new Date().getFullYear();
var options = {
chart: {
title: 'Current Subscription Numbers',
colors: ['green', 'red'],
subtitle: 'Data for ' + date
}
};
var chart = new google.charts.Bar(document.getElementById('columnchart_material'));
chart.draw(data, google.charts.Bar.convertOptions(options));