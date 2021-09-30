Google Chrome's "translate this page" sticky bar goes on top of a sticky "call now" bar

My website is in Hebrew.

If I access my website from smartphone with Google Chrome in English I get the famous 100% width “translate this page” sticky bar appearing in the downmost part of the browser window.

My problem is that the sticky language translation bar, which is a native part of the Google Chrome browser, actually covers (goes on top of) a sticky “call now” bar which I have developed and which should also appear in the downmost part of the browser window and has pretty much the same height.

Hebrew speakers who are using Chrome in English might miss the sticky “call now” bar just because of it being covered by the Google Chrome language translation bar, and therefore I might lose leads.

If it matters, here is the main CSS for the sticky “call now” bar:

.camovb_main_box { display: flex; flex-direction: row; justify-content: center; align-items: center; position: sticky; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; z-index: 2147483647; width: 100%; height: 60px; overflow: hidden; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; font-size: 120%; font-weight: bold; color: #fff; background: #2a4b8d; text-shadow: 0 1px 0px rgb(0 0 0 / 18%); }

If it matters, I don’t load the sticky “call now” bar from PHP (i.e. from the content management system’s PHP template files), rather, I load it from JavaScript and would like to continue loading it with JavaScript just not to touch the native PHP template files.

How would you suggest to handle the problem in the question?