Google Captcha. How to set on website?

Hello everyone! Please give me a hint. I am a beginner developer and so far I am building pretty simple affiliate sites. I use templates and constructors, but I try to integrate html code as much as possible. Now I’m trying to connect google captcha to my site. This is done through an official request. I filled out the application form, but 3 weeks has passed and I still have not received an answer. Please tell me if there are any other ways to add Google captcha yourself without a Google support center?
Also, maybe you can recommend another captcha service?

Getting a Captcha API key is something that is automatic (unless you signed up for enterprise). Did you follow this guide?

Hey Daniel, below are few points to be followed while setting up a Google Captcha on Website.

Step #1: Register Your Website on reCAPTCHA
Step #2: Add the reCAPTCHA Script to Your Website
Step #3: Place the CAPTCHA on Your Site

Hope this is helpful to you.

