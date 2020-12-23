Google Captcha. How to set on website?

Hello everyone! Please give me a hint. I am a beginner developer and so far I am building pretty simple affiliate sites. I use templates and constructors, but I try to integrate html code as much as possible. Now I’m trying to connect google captcha to my site. This is done through an official request. I filled out the application form, but 3 weeks has passed and I still have not received an answer. Please tell me if there are any other ways to add Google captcha yourself without a Google support center?

Also, maybe you can recommend another captcha service?