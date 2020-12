Welcome to the forums, @anurag101.

Google’s cache is simply showing an old version of the page, from before it was fixed. It will update the page next time it crawls your page. I don’t see it’s a big issue. How many of your potential visitors are going to be looking at Google cache?

You can try to speed up the recrawling process by submitting the relevant links to Google, but it may still take time.

https://developers.google.com/search/docs/advanced/crawling/ask-google-to-recrawl