#1

Hi, how to get to the list of sellers in Google Books? I mean not E-book on Google Play store but on the list like here:
https://books.google.pl/books?id=bOGkDwAAQBAJ&sitesec=buy&hl=pl&source=gbs_buy_r

where’s the link to University of Chicago Press for example.

#2

Hi MarcoM,

I’m not sure I understand the question. :slight_smile:

You linked to a Google Library serch result for the book “Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy, and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs”.

In the result page’s left column, below the e-book prize, is the heading “Get this book in print form” and a list of sellers.

The number one in that list links to the University of Chicago Press Books where the paper copy is sold for $25 and the cloth copy for $35. The E-book is from $10.

Though I don’t read Polish so I might miss something?

#4

My reading of the question is that MarcoM is looking for a way to find all books by University of Chicago Press which are listed on Google Books. So a way to search or filter by publisher.

#5

Thanks, I was too narrow minded to make any sense of his question. :blush:

#6

I tried a search on that page for “University of Chicago Press books” and got a list of different books:

https://www.google.pl/search?q=University+of+Chicago+Press+books&tbm=bks&hl=pl&gbv=1&sei=yd3gXq7ACMTi6QSF6J6gBw

Clicking one of the titles takes me to the Google Read Online and where to find the E-book or buy a paper back.

I’ll wait for the OP to explain what he’s asking. :slight_smile:

#7

Ok. I will try to explain again :slight_smile:

In the result page’s left column, below the e-book prize, is the heading “Get this book in print form” and a list of sellers.

I’d like to know how to get listed on that (or for another book) list of sellers with my bookstore shop.

#8

If you don’t mind me asking what “my bookstore shop” represent, is it in “My library” at Google you want the list of sellers appear?

I’m not using Google Books myself and I even don’t have a Google account.

Perhaps someone who use Google’s book service could help. :slight_smile:

#9

It strikes me that would be a question for Google rather than a random group of web devs.

