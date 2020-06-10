Google Books

Hi, how to get to the list of sellers in Google Books? I mean not E-book on Google Play store but on the list like here:
https://books.google.pl/books?id=bOGkDwAAQBAJ&sitesec=buy&hl=pl&source=gbs_buy_r

where’s the link to University of Chicago Press for example.

Hi MarcoM,

I’m not sure I understand the question. :slight_smile:

You linked to a Google Library serch result for the book “Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy, and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs”.

In the result page’s left column, below the e-book prize, is the heading “Get this book in print form” and a list of sellers.

The number one in that list links to the University of Chicago Press Books where the paper copy is sold for $25 and the cloth copy for $35. The E-book is from $10.

Though I don’t read Polish so I might miss something?

My reading of the question is that MarcoM is looking for a way to find all books by University of Chicago Press which are listed on Google Books. So a way to search or filter by publisher.

Thanks, I was too narrow minded to make any sense of his question. :blush:

I tried a search on that page for “University of Chicago Press books” and got a list of different books:

https://www.google.pl/search?q=University+of+Chicago+Press+books&tbm=bks&hl=pl&gbv=1&sei=yd3gXq7ACMTi6QSF6J6gBw

Clicking one of the titles takes me to the Google Read Online and where to find the E-book or buy a paper back.

I’ll wait for the OP to explain what he’s asking. :slight_smile:

Ok. I will try to explain again :slight_smile:

I’d like to know how to get listed on that (or for another book) list of sellers with my bookstore shop.

