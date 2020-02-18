Google Books API - how to improve naff description

Many thanks for the script. I had already written my own to find the last space and it appears to be OK:
# ======================================================================
function getLastSpace
(
string & $theLot, // NOT RETURNED AND BYREFERENCE IS FASTER
int $iFirstLen = 555
)
:int // $iResult
{
$first = substr($theLot, 0, $iFirstLen);
$iResult = strrpos($first, ' ');
if($iResult===FALSE) : //
$iResult = 0;
endif;
return $iResult;
}//
Update the online version and it is behaving a lot better although I think the $first and $last descriptions don’t appear to be accurate.
Updated loop
``
echo ‘
’;
echo ’
Found: ’ .$cnt .’ books
';
if($results): //================================================
foreach ($results as $key => $item) :
$bgx = $key % 2 ? ’ bgc’ : ’ bge’;
$info = $item['volumeInfo']['imageLinks'];
$img = $item['volumeInfo']['imageLinks']['thumbnail'];
$img = str_replace('http://', 'https://', $img);
$img = strlen($img) > 5 ? $img : 'https://supiet2.tk/assets/imgs/h1Logo.png';
$blurb = (string) $item['volumeInfo']['description'];
# $blurb = strip_tags($blurb);
# $blurb = htmlspecialchars($blurb);
$blurb = str_replace("'", "\'", $blurb);
if(0):
$iLast = getLastSpace($blurb);
else:
$tmp = substr($blurb, 0, 555);
$iLast = strrpos($tmp, ' ');
if($iLast===FALSE) : //
$iLast = 0;
endif;
endif;
$first = substr($blurb, 0, $iLast) ;
$last = substr($blurb, $iLast) ;
$idx = $item['id'];
$MORE = ''; // NO MORE
if( strlen( (string) $last) ) :
$MORE = <<< ____EOT
<div
class="tar tar fsl fwb p42 $bgx"
onclick="blurb('$idx', '$last', event )"
>
...more
</div>
____EOT;
endif; // NOT MORE ==================
$DEBUG = 'MAYBE NOT BE DISPLAYED BECAUSE OF LENGTH';
$strlen = strlen($first);
$btn = <<< ________EOT
<div id='myDIV$idx' class="hhh fll XXXmb2 ESSENTIAL">
$idx
</div>
<div class="XXXtal">
$MORE
</div>
________EOT;
$btn = strlen($first) ? $btn : '';
// =================================================================
ECHO $info = <<< ____EOT
<dl class="$bgx bd1 tal">
<dt> </dt> <!-- kludge -->
<dd class="clb w88 mga fg0">
<img class="fll" src="$img" alt="#">
<div class="ooo">
Author:
<b>
{$item['volumeInfo']['authors'][0]}
</b>
</div>
<div class="ooo">
Title:
<b> {$item['volumeInfo']['title']} </b>
</div>
<div class="DEBUG"> <br> </div> <!-- lenF : lenL : iLast -->
$first
$btn
<!--
<i class="hhh clb tac"> STUFF Goes here </i>
<b class="hhh ooo bd1"> </b>
-->
</dd>
<dd> <br> </dd>
</dl>
<p> <br> </p>
____EOT;
// =================================================================
endforeach;
endif; // if($results):
echo ‘
’;