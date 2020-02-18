Google Books API - how to improve naff description

Eventually managed to tame Google Books API but would be grateful for suggestions to improve the naff descriptions which are rendered by selecting more.

Searched books appear in a responsive block size and renders a brief description. The description can be Null, short (couple of lines) or verbose with umpteen lines that would either break out of the fixed block size or require an overflow-auto.

I am currently displaying about 420 characters and passing the complete description to a naff JavaScript alert("…"); and would be grateful for suggestions that I could search and make the layout not only responsive but also aesthetic.

Embedded apostrophes passed to the JavaScript alert(…) failed to render any description and after numerous trial and errors managed to dynamically prefix the apostrophe with a backslash.

What is the the correct way to pass a lengthy string to a JavaScript function?

