Google Athority Score

I would like to see if there is an industry best practice to handle my problem. I work on a site with has about 300 old links other sites are pointing and the server does have a 301 redirect implemented. Some of these 301s are more than a year old and much older. Semrush runs what is called a Back Link Audit and it is hurting the Google Authority Score.

Is there a preferred method to handle this so Google starts to bring the site out of the red? Any insights would be appreciated. Thank you.