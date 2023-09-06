Google Athority Score

I would like to see if there is an industry best practice to handle my problem. I work on a site with has about 300 old links other sites are pointing and the server does have a 301 redirect implemented. Some of these 301s are more than a year old and much older. Semrush runs what is called a Back Link Audit and it is hurting the Google Authority Score.
Is there a preferred method to handle this so Google starts to bring the site out of the red? Any insights would be appreciated. Thank you.
what’s a Google Authority Score?
It is a term used by one of the industry standard website audit software for large websites and it effects how the performance of Google Analytics. Here is Semrush perspective on it in more detail:
So for clarity, that’s Semrush’s Authority Score. Which may or may not be based on Mozilla’s Domain Authority. Google do not publish any such score nor acknowledge Domain Authority.
It’s important to recognize that there is no “industry standard” metric - each major player in the industry have their own measurement metrics.
Thank you for your feedback. There is a nice article that addresses bad back links here: