Google Analytics on private site?

#1

I am building a private photo website to show pictures of the Holidays with some select individuals.

To keep these photos private, on the home page of my website I have a login screen so that only chosen people can view the photos.

I would like to hook up Google Analytics to this site to keep track of WHO visits this site, WHERE they go, and HOW LONG they stay.

Google Analytics seems like the best choice.

My question is whether I can get Google nalytics to work if everything other than the home page is behind a firewall of sorts?

I realize that if I was worried about SEO, that Google cannot crawl web pages behind a login screen/pay-wall/etc. However, my goal is not SEO, but rather to simply keep track of my visitors.

(This site will be shared with maybe 200-300 people, so that is a large enough group that it would be beneficial to track things.)

Will Google Analytics work for my needs, and if so, do I need to do anything special settings it up?

(I used Google Analytics about 5 years ago for a website that I built someone else, but that is so long in the past that I have forgotten how all of this works! Plus my needs for this project are different.)

#2

Have you tried inserting the Google JavaScript onto the users view pages and don’t forget to also upload the validation html page.

I would hazard a guess, even put money on that if the pages are rendered then Google’s JavaScript will send the necessary information to their analytics pages.

#3

@John_Betong,

Before I go give my DNA sample to Google and get an account, I figured I would ask here first to see if what I need is even doable.

So you make it sound like even pages behind a login screen will still “phone home” to Google, and so I will get the tracking that I want, even if Google won’t crawl those pages and thus help with SEO - which doesn’t apply in my case?

#4

As far as I know crawling has nothing to do with Google Analytics. The Google analytical data is gathered from rendered JavaScript results.

#5

@John_Betong,

So by virtue of having the Google widget on each web page - even if they are behind a login - then I can gather visitor data?

Also, do the stats appear instantly, or does it take days or weeks - like getting your website crawled - before you’d see results?

#6

Yes the widget will transmit page information.

From memory it used to take about 24 hours before any data was available. Google has recently introduced an update which may reduce the previous delay.

Let us know your results.

#7

Does that mean that anyone that visits my website in the first 24 hours won’t get captured, or just that I will have to wait a day or so until I can see who visited from the moment I went live?

#8

I have no idea, guessing and think the wait is until there is data available.

The longer delay will also delay the statistics.

Register immediately because I think they work weekends :slight_smile:

#9

I’m asking because I am trying to wrap up this website and show it to people next week, and I’m running out of time.

If Google Analytics kicks in right away, then I’d probably create a Google account and learn how to set things up because I want to get feedback on how popular this site is, and which pages/photos are the most popular.