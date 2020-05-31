Google Analytics - Is an organic result recorded as direct in GA?

Hi,
Sorry, I am a bit rusty to GA and wondered if a result in a SERP is recorded as the same a direct visit?
Can anyone tell me if this is true?
Thank you!
No, it’s not the same as organic. Direct seems to be a default, where there is no referral data, that may well be actual direct, as in the user typed your address in the bar, or saved the site in Bookmarks, but it can also be from sites that give no referral data.
Maybe think of it as Source unknown.