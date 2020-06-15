Google Analytics Email tracking/opens

Hi there,

I currently send out a regular newsletter and would like to find out if users are clicking on the links in my emails as well as who is opening the emails.

I have read about adding a tracking image to email which I have tried, but it’s not being picked up in my GA.

This is the image code I have added in my email:

<img src="https://www.google-analytics.com/collect?v=1&tid= UA-123456789-1 &cid=CLIENT_ID_NUMBER&t=event&ec=email&ea=open&el=recipient_id&cs=newsletter&cm=email&cn=MY_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&dp=%2Femail%2Fnewsletter1&dt=Listing%20Newsletter-15-06-2020">

Can anyone see what I have wrong in this code?

Thank you.