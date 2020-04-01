Google Analytics and Site Tag Usage - HTML HEADER

Hello. We have a google analytics script in our header:

<!-- Global site tag (gtag.js) - Google Analytics --> <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-134427814-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-134427814-1'); </script>

One of our marketing folks asked us to add their AdWords script into the header, but the information looks VERY redundant aside the gtag and the script.

<!-- Global site tag (gtag.js) - Google Ads: 688431405 --> <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=AW-688431405"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'AW-688431405'); </script>

My question is, how do I properly set this up? Do I just add gtag(‘config’, ‘AW-688431405’); and script to the current snippet? Or do I have to run both snippets separately?