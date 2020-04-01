Google Analytics and Site Tag Usage - HTML HEADER

#1

Hello. We have a google analytics script in our header:

<!-- Global site tag (gtag.js) - Google Analytics -->
	<script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-134427814-1"></script>
	<script>
	  window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
	  function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);}
	  gtag('js', new Date());

	  gtag('config', 'UA-134427814-1');
	</script>

One of our marketing folks asked us to add their AdWords script into the header, but the information looks VERY redundant aside the gtag and the script.

<!-- Global site tag (gtag.js) - Google Ads: 688431405 -->
	<script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=AW-688431405"></script>
	<script>
	  window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
	  function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);}
	  gtag('js', new Date());

	  gtag('config', 'AW-688431405');
	</script>

My question is, how do I properly set this up? Do I just add gtag(‘config’, ‘AW-688431405’); and script to the current snippet? Or do I have to run both snippets separately?

#2

I haven’t deal with Google ads yet but I think for proper code working they should be separated otherwise it can effect the statistics.

#3

It looks like you can do that. The scripts are identical except for the account IDs, so mostly redundant.
So you can just add a second gtag line for the AW account, as shown here:-
https://developers.google.com/gtagjs/devguide/add

#4

