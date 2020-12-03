Google Analytics 4 code not working

Hello. I created a Google Analytics 4 account today for my website.
After creating the account it gives you a code snippet to add to every page on your website.
Right now I just have a splash page while I am coding everything else.
Oh, I have my own VPS with access to cPanel.
Here is a modified version f what I have…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<!-- GOOGLE ANALYTICS 4 -->
<!-- Global site tag (gtag.js) - Google Analytics -->
<script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-9999"></script>
<script>
window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);}
gtag('js', new Date());
gtag('config', 'G-9999');
</script>
<!-- METADATA -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<!-- TITLE -->
<title>My Site</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css" />
</head>
<body>
</body>
1.) Does my HTML header code look okay?
2.) Any idea why this isn’t working?
It says that it can take 10-15 minutes for Analytics to start working, but I added this code over an hour ago.
And I checked obvious things like making sure my updated index.html file was in production on my server and not just local.
The Realtime report should show whenever I access my website after like 15 seconds but it stills shows “0” visitors.