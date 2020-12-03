Google Analytics 4 code not working

Hello. I created a Google Analytics 4 account today for my website.

After creating the account it gives you a code snippet to add to every page on your website.

Right now I just have a splash page while I am coding everything else.

Oh, I have my own VPS with access to cPanel.

Here is a modified version f what I have…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <!-- GOOGLE ANALYTICS 4 --> <!-- Global site tag (gtag.js) - Google Analytics --> <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-9999"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'G-9999'); </script> <!-- METADATA --> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <!-- TITLE --> <title>My Site</title> <!-- CSS STYLES --> <link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css" /> </head> <body> </body>

1.) Does my HTML header code look okay?

2.) Any idea why this isn’t working?

It says that it can take 10-15 minutes for Analytics to start working, but I added this code over an hour ago.

And I checked obvious things like making sure my updated index.html file was in production on my server and not just local.

The Realtime report should show whenever I access my website after like 15 seconds but it stills shows “0” visitors.