Google Analytics 4 code not working

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello. I created a Google Analytics 4 account today for my website.

After creating the account it gives you a code snippet to add to every page on your website.

Right now I just have a splash page while I am coding everything else.

Oh, I have my own VPS with access to cPanel.

Here is a modified version f what I have…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
  
<head>
  <!-- GOOGLE ANALYTICS 4 -->
  <!-- Global site tag (gtag.js) - Google Analytics -->
  <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-9999"></script>
  <script>
    window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
    function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);}
    gtag('js', new Date());

    gtag('config', 'G-9999');
  </script>

  <!-- METADATA -->
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

  <!-- TITLE -->
  <title>My Site</title>

  <!-- CSS STYLES -->  
  <link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css" />
</head>

<body>
</body>

1.) Does my HTML header code look okay?

2.) Any idea why this isn’t working?

It says that it can take 10-15 minutes for Analytics to start working, but I added this code over an hour ago.

And I checked obvious things like making sure my updated index.html file was in production on my server and not just local.

The Realtime report should show whenever I access my website after like 15 seconds but it stills shows “0” visitors. :frowning:

#2

Did you set and check the Google site verification/validation?