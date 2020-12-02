Google Analytics 4 code not working

Hello. I created a Google Analytics 4 account today for my website.

After creating the account it gives you a code snippet to add to every page on your website.

Right now I just have a splash page while I am coding everything else.

Oh, I have my own VPS with access to cPanel.

Here is a modified version f what I have…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
  
<head>
  <!-- GOOGLE ANALYTICS 4 -->
  <!-- Global site tag (gtag.js) - Google Analytics -->
  <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-9999"></script>
  <script>
    window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
    function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);}
    gtag('js', new Date());

    gtag('config', 'G-9999');
  </script>

  <!-- METADATA -->
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

  <!-- TITLE -->
  <title>My Site</title>

  <!-- CSS STYLES -->  
  <link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/main.css" />
</head>

<body>
</body>

1.) Does my HTML header code look okay?

2.) Any idea why this isn’t working?

It says that it can take 10-15 minutes for Analytics to start working, but I added this code over an hour ago.

And I checked obvious things like making sure my updated index.html file was in production on my server and not just local.

The Realtime report should show whenever I access my website after like 15 seconds but it stills shows “0” visitors. :frowning:

Did you set and check the Google site verification/validation?

@John_Betong,

What do you mean by that?

Google suggests checking the “Realtime Analytics” and I did that and don’t see any visitors which is why I am here.

Not sure f you are referring to some other validator?

I’m not on my desktop at the moment and cannot check…

Google has three options to validate that you are the site owner. I always select to download their html file, upload to the root of the server then request Google to validate their html file exists with the relevant data.

Edit:

I think the html file must remain and cannot be deleted.

@John_Betong,

Many years ago I set up Google Analytics on a website, but it sounds like Google has changed how things are done recently.

Yes, I recall doing that years ago, but I didn’t see anything mentioned about that when I followed their setup wizard. (To be honest, I have always found Google’s “help” to be very unhelpful… It always seems like they take simple questions and make them uch harder to resolve.)

So you think that is the issue?

How does the HTML that I posted look?

Since I copied and pasted it, the only thing I could have screwed up is not putting it in the right place, and since Google insists that their code goes first in the < head > tag, I asume that I did that correctly.

Did Google require the site ownership to be validated? Was validation successful?

What do you think would happen if I uploaded your file to one of my sites?